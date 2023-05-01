0
Monday 1 May 2023 - 22:45

Turkey Conducts New Airstrikes in Northern Iraq

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties in the airstrikes.

Turkish airforce has bombarded several villages in Metin Mountain located in Dohuk Province in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, media sources reported on Wednesday.

An eyewitness said that Turkey has been bombarding the region for the past week, stirring panic among the local people in the region.

From time to time, the Turkish military carries out air strikes on alleged PKK positions, which is listed as a terrorist group by the EU, US and Turkey.

The Turkish military is said to have more than a dozen military bases in northern Iraq and many more in Syria under the pretext of fighting terrorism

Both Iraq and Syria have condemned the presence of the Turkish military on their soil as a violation of heir territorial integrity and have called on Ankara to pull out its troops. 
