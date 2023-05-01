Another UAV Attack Reported in Crimea

Islam Times - The governor of Sevastopol city in Russian-controlled Crimea Mikhail Razvozhaev has reported another drone attack in the city.

"The forces of the fleet, in cooperation with air defense, are now repelling the attack of enemy drones in the outer roadstead. One drone has already been shot down. All services of the city are on alert. We remain calm," Mikhail Razvozhaev said, according to local Russian media.According to preliminary information, in Sevastopol, the fleet, in cooperation with air defense, shot down a reactive UAV Tu-141 "Strizh".An attack by surface drones was repelled on the outer roadstead, the media reports also said.