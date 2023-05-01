US Military Is Tracking Another Mysterious Balloon

Islam Times - The United States military is monitoring another balloon that flew over parts of Hawaii but not over sensitive areas in the state, three unnamed US officials told news media on Monday.

The military has determined that it poses no threat to aerial traffic or national security, but it's not clear what it is or who it belongs to, officials said.The characteristics of the flying object and its owner have still not been identified, but sources do not believe that the aircraft is Chinese.The mysterious balloon is thought to be non-threatening to aerial traffic or national security and is allegedly moving toward Mexico, but could be shot down if the situation changes, the officials noted.