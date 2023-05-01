0
Monday 1 May 2023 - 22:59

Foreign Pressures Will Fail to Hinder Iran Progress: IRGC Commander

Story Code : 1055344
Foreign Pressures Will Fail to Hinder Iran Progress: IRGC Commander
Major General Hussein Salami made the comments at a ceremony held in Tehran on Monday to appoint the new commander of IRGC Khatam al-Anbia Construction Base.

“Today, the enemy has brought all the pieces on its political chessboard altogether with all their might against the holy Islamic Republic of Iran and the glorious [Islamic] Revolution. The pieces of this chess are all working together and this means that this nation has grown too magnificent, strong and resistant that its standing firm on the battlefield victoriously,” the IRGC commander said.

General Salami added all the plots that the enemy had designed against Iran, have come out to be be failed.

“None of the enemy’s dreams about us came true and what it thought about us returned to itself. In defiance of all, the Iranian nation has shone [in different fields] and this shining continues,” he added.

He also urged for further independence and relying on internal resources instead of looking toward the West, saying since the Islamic revolution, Iran has relied on its own capabilities and this path will continue with might to gain more achievements.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Arrests Individuals Charged with Ties to French Spies
Iran Arrests Individuals Charged with Ties to French Spies
Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria
Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria
1 May 2023
N Korea: US, S Korea Agreement Escalating Tensions to Brink of Nuke War
N Korea: US, S Korea Agreement Escalating Tensions to Brink of Nuke War
1 May 2023
“Israel”: Polls Show Netanyahu Rivals Gain Momentum
“Israel”: Polls Show Netanyahu Rivals Gain Momentum
1 May 2023
US Sends More Military Equipment to Ain al-Assad
US Sends More Military Equipment to Ain al-Assad
30 April 2023
Cuban Parl. Speaker Blames US for Fomenting Ukraine Conflict
Cuban Parl. Speaker Blames US for Fomenting Ukraine Conflict
30 April 2023
Pentagon Leaks: Key Emerging Powers Avoid Backing US Standoff with Russia, China
Pentagon Leaks: Key Emerging Powers Avoid Backing US Standoff with Russia, China
30 April 2023
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
29 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
29 April 2023
Syria
Syria's UN Envoy Accuses Israel of Coordinating with Daesh
29 April 2023
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
29 April 2023
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
28 April 2023
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
28 April 2023