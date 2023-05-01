0
Monday 1 May 2023 - 23:00

Death Toll in Sudan Clashes Up to 436, over 2,100 People Injured: Doctors

Story Code : 1055345
“The number of civilians killed since the beginning of clashes has risen to 436, while the number of wounded – to 2,174,” according to a statement released by the organization on Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by Russian authorities). Many deaths and wound cases were not registered due to security situation, doctors noted.

“All health facilities in the city of El Geneina (capital of Sudan’s West Darfur province – TASS) are still closed,” the organization said. According to doctors’ information, dozens of people have died and hundreds have been injured there since April 20.

On April 30, doctors reported 425 deaths among civilians as a result of the conflict.

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreements between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country’s governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the head of the rapid support force. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two forces near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.
