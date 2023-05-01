Russian Forces Delivered Massive Strike on Ukrainian Defense Plants Last Night: Top Brass

Islam Times - On Sunday night, Russian forces delivered a massive strike on Ukrainian defense facilities, disrupting the work of plants that manufacture ammunition and hardware for Ukrainian troops, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

“Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation conducted a massive missile attack with air-and sea-based high-precision weapons on Ukrainian defense facilities. The target was reached. All designated facilities were hit,” Konashenkov said.Russia’s air defenses destroyed eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov said.“Air defense capabilities over the past day destroyed eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Gorobyovka in the Kharkov region, Kremennaya, Krasnorechenskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as well as Peschanovka in the Kherson region,” Konashenkov added.