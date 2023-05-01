0
Monday 1 May 2023 - 23:02

Russian Forces Delivered Massive Strike on Ukrainian Defense Plants Last Night: Top Brass

Story Code : 1055346
Russian Forces Delivered Massive Strike on Ukrainian Defense Plants Last Night: Top Brass
“Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation conducted a massive missile attack with air-and sea-based high-precision weapons on Ukrainian defense facilities. The target was reached. All designated facilities were hit,” Konashenkov said.

Russia’s air defenses destroyed eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov said.

“Air defense capabilities over the past day destroyed eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Gorobyovka in the Kharkov region, Kremennaya, Krasnorechenskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as well as Peschanovka in the Kherson region,” Konashenkov added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Arrests Individuals Charged with Ties to French Spies
Iran Arrests Individuals Charged with Ties to French Spies
Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria
Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria
1 May 2023
N Korea: US, S Korea Agreement Escalating Tensions to Brink of Nuke War
N Korea: US, S Korea Agreement Escalating Tensions to Brink of Nuke War
1 May 2023
“Israel”: Polls Show Netanyahu Rivals Gain Momentum
“Israel”: Polls Show Netanyahu Rivals Gain Momentum
1 May 2023
US Sends More Military Equipment to Ain al-Assad
US Sends More Military Equipment to Ain al-Assad
30 April 2023
Cuban Parl. Speaker Blames US for Fomenting Ukraine Conflict
Cuban Parl. Speaker Blames US for Fomenting Ukraine Conflict
30 April 2023
Pentagon Leaks: Key Emerging Powers Avoid Backing US Standoff with Russia, China
Pentagon Leaks: Key Emerging Powers Avoid Backing US Standoff with Russia, China
30 April 2023
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
US Democrats Fundraise from Arm Dealers Amid Pentagon Budget Fight
29 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iranian Workers for Foiling Enemy Plots
29 April 2023
Syria
Syria's UN Envoy Accuses Israel of Coordinating with Daesh
29 April 2023
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
Putin: Russia Won’t Play By “Rules” Invented by Anyone
29 April 2023
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
FBI: China Cyber-Hacker Threat “Unparalleled”
28 April 2023
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite Truce Extension
28 April 2023