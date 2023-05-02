0
Tuesday 2 May 2023 - 08:27

Israeli Airstrikes Target Int'l Airport in Syria's Aleppo, Killing One

Story Code : 1055410
Two civilians and five Syrian soldiers were also wounded, and Israel also carried out air strikes on other targets in the area, as reported by Syria's state news agency SANA, citing a military official.

The airport has been a significant channel for the flow of aid into Syria following the Feb. 6 earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people, including over 6,000 in Syria.

This is not the first time Israel has targeted Aleppo's airport. In March, the airport was struck on two separate occasions and was out of service for several days.

Although Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in Syria over recent years, it rarely admits to them.

In related news, SANA reported that Israeli air strikes over Homs on Saturday injured three civilians and caused a civilian fuel station to catch fire.
