Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei received a host of teachers and Education Ministry officials on Tuesday morning in Tehran.

The meeting is taking place on the occasion of National Teachers' Day on May 2 at Imam Khomeini Hossainieh in Tehran.The 12th day of Ordibehesht, the second month on the Iranian calendar, which fell on May 2, has been designated as Teachers' Day in Iran to commemorate the martyrdom of Ayatollah Morteza Motahari, an Iranian cleric, philosopher, lecturer, and politician who was assassinated on May 1, 1979.