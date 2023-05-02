“Israeli” Think Tank: “Israel’s” Deterrence Power Against Hezbollah Dramatically Eroding

Islam Times - An “Israeli” think tank says the entity’s deterrence vis-à-vis Lebanon’s Hezbollah and its partners in the resistance front is drastically nosediving.

“Recent events indicate that ‘Israel’s’ deterrence vis-à-vis Hezbollah and its partners in the axis of resistance is eroding,” it added.

“Under these circumstances, ‘Israel’s’ political leadership must launch a deep and thorough discussion with the security establishment in order to formulate a strategy for bolstering deterrence with Hezbollah, which is the vanguard of the broader axis, and which currently poses the greatest conventional threat to 'Israeli' security.”

The INSS also enumerated Hezbollah’s accomplishments over the past two years, including a scale-back in "Israeli" strikes violating Lebanon’s airspace, the expanded presence of resistance fighters along the border with the occupied territories and the 2022 maritime agreement between the “Israeli” entity and Lebanon which Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah described as a victory for Hezbollah.

Hezbollah “is working tirelessly to improve the rules of the game within the framework of the deterrence equation that has evolved in the aftermath of the Second Lebanon War,” it said.

Hezbollah fought off two “Israeli” wars against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, forcing a humiliating retreat upon the Tel Aviv regime’s military in both cases. The resistance movement has vowed to resolutely defend Lebanon in case of any other “Israeli”-imposed warfare.

The “Israeli” think tank further said that the Tel Aviv regime faces “a complex challenge” of how to bolster its deterrence against resistance groups, without escalating the situation and risking all-out war.

Last month, “Israeli” war minister Yoav Gallant warned that the entity would likely no longer see limited conflicts on single fronts, but rather a multi-front escalation.

“We operated for years under the assumption that limited conflicts could be managed, but that is a phenomenon that is disappearing. Today, there is a noticeable phenomenon of the convergence of the arenas,” Gallant said.

The Institute for “National Security” Studies, affiliated with Tel Aviv University, said the recent operations and retaliatory rocket operations by resistance fighters against the “Israeli” entity, compounded by an internal crisis gripping the occupying entity, expose “cracks” in the “Israeli” deterrence against Hezbollah.