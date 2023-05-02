0
Tuesday 2 May 2023

Hezbollah’s Statement on Detainee Adnan’s Martyrdom: We Support All Steps to Be Taken by Palestinian Resistance

Hezbollah’s Statement on Detainee Adnan’s Martyrdom: We Support All Steps to Be Taken by Palestinian Resistance
Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah extends its deepest condolences to the Palestinian people and the Resistance movements, especially the brothers in the Islamic Jihad movement, as well as the bodies, clubs and associations of prisoners’ affairs, on the martyrdom of the heroic Resistance fighter detainee Sheikh Khader Adnan, who passed away this morning [Tuesday, May 2, 2023] in an “Israeli” occupation prison after more than an eight-year-long journey of steadfastness, resistance and confronting the enemy’s arbitrary practices and torture while in detention.

The martyrdom of Sheikh Adnan today reveals, once again, the magnitude of the great calamity experienced by the Palestinian and Arab detainees in “Israeli” prisons and their exposure to the most severe forms of abuse and terror.

Hezbollah calls on international and humanitarian institutions to work hard to uncover “Israeli” crimes in the occupation prisons. Furthermore, Hezbollah expresses its sympathy to the family of the martyr and supports all the steps taken by the Resistance movements in Palestine in response to the crimes of the “Israeli” occupation and to liberate all detainees from its prisons.
