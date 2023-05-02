Israeli Artillery Hits Eastern Gaza Strip

Islam Times - The Israeli regime’s artillery hit the eastern parts of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, followed by 10 Palestinian missiles fired from Gaza towards occupied territories.

“We affirm that we will remain loyal to the blood of our martyrs and the sacrifices of our families, and their cause will remain a top priority for the resistance leadership under all circumstances,” the movements said.

“We warn the enemy that its aggression and the carrying out of any crime or recklessness will not go unanswered, and the resistance will remain fully prepared as a sword and shield for our people everywhere,” they added.

The death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan, who was on hunger strike against Israel’s policy of administrative detention, has drawn new attention to the widely condemned practice.

A general strike closed shops, and hundreds of people demonstrated in honor of Adnan.

The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Adnan’s “martyrdom” further depicts the righteousness of Palestinian resistance.

“The way the Zionist regime apprehended and treated that Palestinian citizen inhumanely is a clear example of the inhumane and violent behavior the Zionist regime has shown against the Palestinian nation and fighters in an organized and extensive manner over the past seven decades and a clear example of crime against humanity,” Nasser Kanani said in a statement.

“The silence of the global community and human rights organizations will lead to the increasing audacity of the apartheid Zionist regime,” the spokesman said.

The “joint operations room of resistance factions” (a body that comprises Palestinian factions) in a statement claimed responsibility for launching 22 missiles on Israel on Tuesday as ‘a first response’ to the death of Sheikh Khader Adnan, according to Al Jazeera.