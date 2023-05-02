0
Tuesday 2 May 2023 - 21:49

Russia Reacts to US-hosted Talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Story Code : 1055550
Russia Reacts to US-hosted Talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today (Tuesday) in response to a question about the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan hosted by the United States, which kicked off earlier today, that there is no alternative to the agreement signed in 2020 with the Moscow mediation.
 
According to AFP, speaking at a press conference, Peskov added, currently, there is no other legal basis to help resolve this conflict, and there is no alternative to this tripartite agreement.
 
Negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have kicked off in the US, Azeri media including Trend News reported on Tuesday.
 
Earlier, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada told Trend that negotiations between the FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the US would continue for several days.
 
Tensions escalated again recently after Azerbaijan announced it had set up a checkpoint in the Lachine Corridor. This crossing is the only land connection between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.
 
Armenia has declared thed action as a violation of the ceasefire negotiated between the two sides.
