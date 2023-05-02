0
Tuesday 2 May 2023 - 21:52

Ukraine Confirms Obtaining American-made F-16 Fighters Soon

Story Code : 1055551
Kuleba said in an interview with the Ukrainian channel "1 + 1", that "the decision regarding US-Western planes is only a matter of time," Sada Elbalad English (See) webiste reported. 
 
Kuleba expressed his regret that "Ukraine will pay an additional price with people's lives, because of the indecision of its allies."
 
"We will have (F-16) planes. It is only a matter of time. I think it will depend on the decision of the United States and the results of the counterattack," he added. 
 
"If we had F-16s at the moment, our counterattack would be much faster, and we would be able to save many lives of our soldiers and civilians who suffer from missile strikes," he continued. 
 
Kuleba noted that these aircraft are "one of the three priorities for military support from the Allies, along with artillery and armored vehicles." 
 
Ukraine has been calling on the Biden administration and congressional lawmakers to provide F-16 jets in order to bolster the regime's forces amid Russia's ongoing special military operation.
