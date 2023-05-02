0
Tuesday 2 May 2023 - 22:07

Washington Wants No War with Russia: US’ Milley

Story Code : 1055556
"I think that it’s in everyone’s interests not to escalate. Russia does not want a war with NATO or the United States, and NATO and the United States don’t want a war with Russia. So it’s in everyone’s interests in that regard, and Ukraine certainly doesn’t want that scale of war in its territory," Milley said.
 
At the same time, Milley noted that "the possibility of escalation is very real."
 
"Every single day, we are always - any action we take or any action we see the Russians taking, we are always calculating the possibility of escalation, he continued. "The consequences of armed conflict between the United States and Russia, or any of NATO and Russia, would be devastating for both sides. So it’s in everyone’s interest not to have it."
