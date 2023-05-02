OIC Holds Israel Responsible for Khader Adnan’s Death

Islam Times - The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held Israel, fully responsible for the death of the Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan.

He went on a hunger strike in protest against his arbitrary arrest and was eventually martyred after 86 days of hunger strike.

The OIC also condemned in a statement “the Israeli occupation’s systematic policy of medical negligence, arbitrary measures, inhumane treatment of Palestinian prisoners, and deprivation of their basic rights guaranteed by the relevant international conventions and covenants.”

It also affirmed its support for the Palestinian prisoners and called, at the same time, on the competent international bodies to intervene quickly to protect their rights, and to put pressure on Israel, the occupying power, “to stop its continuous violations against them and to release them immediately.”

According to the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS), with the martyrdom of Khader Adnan, the number of resistance martyrs in the prisons of Israel reached 237 people.

Israel’s widely condemned practice of administrative detention allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for renewable intervals ranging between three and six months based on undisclosed evidence that even a detainee’s lawyer is barred from viewing.

The US State Department has said in past reports on human rights conditions for Palestinians that administrative detainees are not given the “opportunity to refute allegations or address the evidentiary material presented against them in court.”

Amnesty International has described Israel’s use of administrative detention as a “bankrupt tactic” and has long called on Israel to bring its use to an end.

Palestinian detainees have continuously resorted to open-ended hunger strikes as a way to protest their illegal administrative detention and to demand an end to this policy, which violates international law.

Hundreds of Palestinians marched in several West Bank cities in protest against the death of Khader Adnan.

In Ramallah, hundreds rallied at the city center to express their anger at the death of Adnan, 44, who died after being on hunger strike for 86 days in protest against his detention without charge.

The participants in the rally raised pictures of Adnan and the Palestinian flag, demanding justice for the Palestinian freedom fighters incarcerated in Israel, and holding the Israeli government, particularly its racist Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir directly responsible for Adnan’s death after issuing orders not to give food or additives to any Palestinian prisoner who goes on hunger strike.

They demanded that the international community and the International Criminal Court should hold Israel accountable for its crimes against the Palestinians, particularly the prisoners.

Similar rallies were held in Nablus, Bethlehem, Hebron, Tulkarm, and the town of Arraba, near Jenin, Adnan’s hometown, while clashes broke out at contact points with Israeli soldiers north of Ramallah, in the old town of Hebron, nearby Beit Ummar, al-Ram, near Jerusalem, Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, Kufr al-Labbad near Tulkarm, and in Qalqilya.

Khader Adnan, 44, was born on March 24, 1978, in the city of Arraba, Jenin province, north of the West Bank.