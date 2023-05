Islam Times - Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu urged a state company to double its production of missiles as an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive looms and both Moscow’s and Kiev’s forces are reportedly experiencing ammunition constraints.

Shoigu made the remarks during a meeting with the top military brass on Tuesday, stating that the state-owned Tactical Missiles Corporation had been fulfilling its contracts in a timely manner.But, Shoigu added, “Right now, it is necessary to double the production of high-precision weapons in the shortest possible time.”