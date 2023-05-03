Syrian Foreign Ministry: “Israeli” Hostile Policies Are Nothing But Disparate Attempts to Shuffle Cards of Region

Islam Times - The Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the “Israeli” aggression on Aleppo International Airport yesterday comes within a series of attacks on civilian and vital utilities including Damascus International Airport, Lattakia commercial port and other scientific and culture centers.

“Those ‘Israeli’ hostile policies are nothing but disparate attempts to shuffle cards of the region and confuse the diplomatic current movement, this movement which aims to restore security and stability to the region,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.The statement added that Syria condemns, in the strongest terms, the latest “Israeli” aggression and warns of the continuation of perpetrating such attacks and calls upon the UN and Security Council to break their silence, assume their responsibility and put an end to the “Israeli” hostile policies and bring their perpetrators to justice.A soldier was martyred and seven others, including two civilians, were injured in an “Israeli” aggression that targeted the vicinity of Aleppo city on Monday night.