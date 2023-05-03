0
Wednesday 3 May 2023 - 10:13

‘Israeli’ Coalition Amps Up Pressure on Netanyahu

Much of the pressure came from within Netanyahu’s own coalition, as the right-wing bloc’s approval rates have declined since it returned to power four months ago, promising to restore security, only to be met with a sustained series of deadly Palestinian resistance operations and security tensions on other fronts as well.

“Ramadan is over. The excuses are over. There is no longer any reason for restraint. Now is the time to strike hard at those who seek to harm us,” tweeted Likud MK Danny Danon, referencing the government’s strategy over the previous month, which saw it take steps to deescalate tensions during the holy Islamic month.

Almog Cohen, from the far-right Otzma Yehudit coalition party, struck a similar tone. “The excuses are over,” he tweeted.

The Walla! news website cited sources close to so-called ‘National Security’ Minister Itamar Ben Gvir who said that “the containment policy has exhausted itself. This time there needs to be an unequivocal and decisive response.”

Four rockets were fired at the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories on Tuesday morning following PIJ member Khader Adnan’s martyrdom. The army responded with tank fire at several military sites belonging to the Gaza-ruling Hamas resistance movement.

The Zionist military began shelling positions in Gaza shortly after 3 p.m.

Shortly thereafter, a second barrage of 22 rockets was fired from Gaza, including one that hit a construction site in the southern settlement of Sderot, leaving several injuries.
