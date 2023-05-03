0
Wednesday 3 May 2023 - 10:14

Iranian FM: Raisi’s Historic Syria Visit Manifests Success of Iran’s Regional Diplomacy

Story Code : 1055655
Iranian FM: Raisi’s Historic Syria Visit Manifests Success of Iran’s Regional Diplomacy
Hossein Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a tweet on Tuesday night, a day before traveling to Damascus as part of a delegation accompanying Raisi on his two-day trip.

“I will soon set off for Syria with Dr. Raisi. In addition to its political, security, and economic dimensions, the visit shows the victory of the political will of the resistance and the success of the Iranian government’s diplomacy in completing the regional convergence process,” he wrote.

The top Iranian diplomat also posted a picture of General Qassem Soleimani, the most renowned figure in the fight against terrorism in Iraq and Syria, in a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, paying tribute to the US-assassinated General and all martyrs “who gifted security to Iran and the region.”

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, the Iranian president will pay a visit to Syria upon an official invitation by his Syrian counterpart on Wednesday.

It will mark the first trip to Syria by an Iranian president since the Syrian crisis began in 2011.

Raisi is expected to exchange views with Syrian officials on strategies aimed at consolidating bilateral political relations and enhancing the level of mutual economic cooperation.

He will also attend a joint meeting of Iranian and Syrian businessmen, hold talks with the Iranian nationals residing in the Arab country, and visit Syria’s holy places.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
3 May 2023
‘Israeli’ Coalition Amps Up Pressure on Netanyahu
‘Israeli’ Coalition Amps Up Pressure on Netanyahu
3 May 2023
US Boosts Military Presence at Border with Mexico
US Boosts Military Presence at Border with Mexico
3 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Education in Iran’s Progress
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Education in Iran’s Progress
2 May 2023
Israeli Military’s Backbone is Breaking and the World’s Hearing
Israeli Military’s Backbone is Breaking and the World’s Hearing
2 May 2023
Palestinian Detainee Khader Adnan Dies in “Israeli” Jail After 87 Days of Hunger Strike
Palestinian Detainee Khader Adnan Dies in “Israeli” Jail After 87 Days of Hunger Strike
2 May 2023
Report: Saudi Arabia Seeks Dialogue with Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
Report: Saudi Arabia Seeks Dialogue with Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
2 May 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Target Int
Israeli Airstrikes Target Int'l Airport in Syria's Aleppo, Killing One
2 May 2023
Iran Arrests Individuals Charged with Ties to French Spies
Iran Arrests Individuals Charged with Ties to French Spies
1 May 2023
Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria
Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria
1 May 2023
N Korea: US, S Korea Agreement Escalating Tensions to Brink of Nuke War
N Korea: US, S Korea Agreement Escalating Tensions to Brink of Nuke War
1 May 2023
“Israel”: Polls Show Netanyahu Rivals Gain Momentum
“Israel”: Polls Show Netanyahu Rivals Gain Momentum
1 May 2023