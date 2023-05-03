Massive Power Outage Hits The ‘Israeli’ Entity After ‘Anonymous Sudan’ Cyberattack

Islam Times - A Sudanese hacker group has broken into the electricity network in major Zionist settlements across the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories in support of the Palestinian nation and the resistance front in the besieged Gaza Strip, causing wide-ranging power outages.

The group, which identifies itself as “Anonymous Sudan,” announced that it cut off the electricity in the Mediterranean coastal cities of Netanya and Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening.‘Anonymous Sudan,’ which had previously hacked several strategic centers of the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime, also warned that it will launch more extensive attacks against the Zionist apartheid entity.Additionally, the Sudanese hackers took down the Hebrew-language ‘Israeli’ military news website 0404.Palestinian news outlets said that the Distributed Denial of Service [DDoS] attack, during which websites are targeted by overwhelming their servers with too many requests to connect, made the website unavailable for a while, before it was brought back into service.Also on Tuesday, the group announced it had successfully conducted a massive cyber-attack against the occupying regime, breaking into the servers of Bezeq Group, the largest and leading communications group in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories, as well as several political parties like ‘Shas, Kulanu, Agudat Yisrael and the Jewish Home,’ and struck the website of the ‘Israel’ Prison Service [IPS] and the English newspaper ‘Jerusalem Post.’This came only a day after several ‘Israeli’ websites, including those of the Knesset [the Zionist parliament] and two major ports in the occupied territories, were taken down by the same hacker group.‘Israeli’ outlets reported on Sunday that an attack had targeted the regime’s Radio 103FM station and the website of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., an American-‘Israeli’ multinational provider of software and combined hardware and software products for cyber security.The cyber-attack took place a day after the websites of ‘Israel’ Aerospace Industries [IAI], ‘Israel’ Weapon Industries [IWI], an ‘Israeli’ firearms manufacturer, Rafael Advanced ‘Defense’ Systems Ltd., and Evigilo Ltd., which develops and delivers emergency mass-notification and alert multi-channel solutions, were also hacked.