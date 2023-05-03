0
Wednesday 3 May 2023 - 21:20

Ukrainian Drone Attack on Putin Foiled: Kremlin

Story Code : 1055741
The aircraft were downed using electronic warfare measures and caused no casualties or damage, it said in a statement. Moscow considers the incident an act of terrorism.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night, and both unmanned aircraft fell on the grounds of the Kremlin in Moscow, according to the president’s office. His schedule was not affected.

“We consider this a preplanned terrorist action and an attempt against the Russian president,” it added. The incident happened “ahead of Victory Day and the parade on May 9, when foreign guests plan to be present.”

Russia reserves the right to retaliate in a manner, place and time of its choosing, the statement noted.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the president was absent from the Kremlin when the drones were downed. He is currently at the presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo in Moscow Region, which is located to the west of the capital.

There is footage circulating on social media, which purports to show the aftermath, with a plume of smoke rising against the night cityscape from the territory of the historic seat of Russian power.
