Police: Student Opens Fire Inside Belgrade School

Islam Times - A seventh-grade student opened fire inside an elementary school in Serbia’s capital Belgrade on Wednesday morning, police have said.

The country’s Interior Ministry said that the suspect, who was using his father’s gun, has been detained. Local media said that the suspect is 14 years old.There are conflicting reports about how many people were hurt at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. According to the Vecernje novosti newspaper, a security guard and eight children have been killed.Tanjug news agency reported that a security guard had been killed and five students injured, two of whom were in intensive care. TV channel RTS, meanwhile, reported that a teacher and three students have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds.