Raisi Holds Talks with Assad After Arriving in Damascus For Historic Visit

Islam Times - Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi held talks with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad after he arrived in Damascus for a historic visit aimed at boosting bilateral ties as Syria has launched the reconstruction season after more than a decade of war with foreign-backed terrorist groups.

Raisi was greeted at Damascus International Airport on Wednesday by Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil.He was later welcomed by Assad in an official ceremony.The visit is the first by an Iranian president since the foreign-backed militancy gripped the Arab country in 2011.Speaking to reporters before leaving Tehran, Raisi said the trip is in line with the “completely strategic” Tehran-Damascus relations, noting that perseverance and resistance against the enemies – the notions repeatedly highlighted by Iranian officials – have worked.“Today, it is clear to everyone in the region that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a strong pillar that everyone can trust and that it plays a major and effective role in regional developments,” he added.Raisi also said that Iran and Syria have the will to expand ties, something that will benefit both nations and the region.“The Iran-Syria relations are completely strategic. Enemies did their best to integrate Syria and damage Damascus’ ties with regional states,” he asserted.The Iranian president further urged respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.The US created terrorist outfits in the region, but resistance groups, along with Iran, Iraq, Syria and other regional countries, stood up against them, Raisi emphasized.“The self-proclaimed fighters against terrorism martyred the hero of the anti-terror battle, General Qassem Soleimani. They should be held accountable before the world’s public opinion and awakened consciences.”