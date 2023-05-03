0
Wednesday 3 May 2023 - 21:25

Raisi Holds Talks with Assad After Arriving in Damascus For Historic Visit

Story Code : 1055745
Raisi Holds Talks with Assad After Arriving in Damascus For Historic Visit
Raisi was greeted at Damascus International Airport on Wednesday by Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil.

He was later welcomed by Assad in an official ceremony.

The visit is the first by an Iranian president since the foreign-backed militancy gripped the Arab country in 2011.

Speaking to reporters before leaving Tehran, Raisi said the trip is in line with the “completely strategic” Tehran-Damascus relations, noting that perseverance and resistance against the enemies – the notions repeatedly highlighted by Iranian officials – have worked.

“Today, it is clear to everyone in the region that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a strong pillar that everyone can trust and that it plays a major and effective role in regional developments,” he added.

Raisi also said that Iran and Syria have the will to expand ties, something that will benefit both nations and the region.

“The Iran-Syria relations are completely strategic. Enemies did their best to integrate Syria and damage Damascus’ ties with regional states,” he asserted.

The Iranian president further urged respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The US created terrorist outfits in the region, but resistance groups, along with Iran, Iraq, Syria and other regional countries, stood up against them, Raisi emphasized.

“The self-proclaimed fighters against terrorism martyred the hero of the anti-terror battle, General Qassem Soleimani. They should be held accountable before the world’s public opinion and awakened consciences.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
3 May 2023
‘Israeli’ Coalition Amps Up Pressure on Netanyahu
‘Israeli’ Coalition Amps Up Pressure on Netanyahu
3 May 2023
US Boosts Military Presence at Border with Mexico
US Boosts Military Presence at Border with Mexico
3 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Education in Iran’s Progress
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Education in Iran’s Progress
2 May 2023
Israeli Military’s Backbone is Breaking and the World’s Hearing
Israeli Military’s Backbone is Breaking and the World’s Hearing
2 May 2023
Palestinian Detainee Khader Adnan Dies in “Israeli” Jail After 87 Days of Hunger Strike
Palestinian Detainee Khader Adnan Dies in “Israeli” Jail After 87 Days of Hunger Strike
2 May 2023
Report: Saudi Arabia Seeks Dialogue with Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
Report: Saudi Arabia Seeks Dialogue with Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
2 May 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Target Int
Israeli Airstrikes Target Int'l Airport in Syria's Aleppo, Killing One
2 May 2023
Iran Arrests Individuals Charged with Ties to French Spies
Iran Arrests Individuals Charged with Ties to French Spies
1 May 2023
Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria
Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria
1 May 2023
N Korea: US, S Korea Agreement Escalating Tensions to Brink of Nuke War
N Korea: US, S Korea Agreement Escalating Tensions to Brink of Nuke War
1 May 2023
“Israel”: Polls Show Netanyahu Rivals Gain Momentum
“Israel”: Polls Show Netanyahu Rivals Gain Momentum
1 May 2023