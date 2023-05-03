“Otzma Yehudit” to Boycott Knesset Votes After “Weak Response” in Gaza

Islam Times - The “Otzma Yehudit” faction in the Knesset will boycott any votes in the Knesset on Wednesday and hold a special faction meeting in the Gaza border settlement of “Sderot” following what they called a "weak response in Gaza," the party announced on Wednesday morning.

Coalition whip MK Ofir Katz and Ministerial Liaison to the Knesset, David Amsalem [Likud], told Ben-Gvir that his conduct was "unacceptable," Walla News reported.“Otzma Yehudit” has six Knesset members, and without it the coalition only has 58 votes, versus the opposition's 56. The coalition on Wednesday morning demanded that all its members attend the Knesset plenum in order not to lose votes, Walla News added.The decision to declare a full return to routine on Wednesday morning in the Gaza border settlements after over 100 rockets were fired from Gaza in a span of 24 hours was met with harsh criticism by a number of right-wing politicians.Following an “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] security assessment held early Wednesday morning and a night of red alerts and rocket sirens, it was decided that activity in the “Israeli” settlements on the Gaza border can resume as normal, with no special security measures remaining in place. Schools will be also open normally.“Otzma Yehudit” MK Almog Cohen responded to the decision angrily, saying that "the lax response of the ‘IDF’ certainly invites the next round that will continue and damage the lives of our children and the normal fabric of life of the residents of the [Gaza border ‘communities’] and the South who put their trust in us."According to Cohen, he also spoke with the entity’s so-called Education Minister Yoav Kisch regarding matriculation exams that will be held in high schools in “Israeli” settlements near Gaza on Wednesday. Due to the security situation, students who do not feel able to take the test due to recent events will be entitled to take the tests at a later date, Cohen said.“Otzma Yehudit” faction coordinator, MK Yizhak Kroyzer, demanded that the “Israeli” regime not return the body of martyr Khader Adnan to the Palestinian Authority [PA], until the “Israeli” regime in return receives the bodies of Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, who were killed during the 2014 “Israeli” aggression on Gaza and whose bodies were not returned. Martyr Adnan was a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ] political official in the occupied West Bank, who was martyred in “Israeli” custody Tuesday morning due to deliberate medical negligence by the “Israeli” entity after being on an 86-day hunger strike. His death is what sparked the rocket operations.“Sderot” settlement Mayor Alon Davidi, who in the past was a Likud member before briefly joining “Yamina”, criticized the government's lacking response and called to resume the targeted assassination of Palestinian resistance leaders."The reality is that the ‘Israeli’ government adopts a policy of granting immunity to ‘terrorists’, this is a lax policy for which we will pay a price this summer. Hamas and [Palestinian Islamic] Jihad did what they wanted, they did it last week and they will continue in the future. This is a failed policy," Davidi said."The ‘terrorist’ leaders must be eliminated. It looks as if someone signed an agreement under the table that the ‘IDF’ [IOF] would not kill them," he added."There is no sense in a policy that allows immunity for ‘terrorists’... We need to move to the initiative phase, we brag that we know how to reach Iran and Syria and yet here, two meters from us, there is an army of ‘terrorists’ that the ‘State of “Israel”’ does not kill and lets them initiate and attack."Likud MK and former ambassador to the UN Danny Danon joined the criticism. "To restore deterrence, we should have got up this morning and heard how many ‘terrorists’ were decisively eliminated last night. If we continue to bomb empty positions, we invite the next round. That's not how deterrence is built," Danon wrote on Twitter.“Religious Zionism” MK Zvi Sukkot also expressed his disappointment via Twitter, writing: "The equation with Hamas has not yet been changed, weakness led to weakness and when ‘terrorism’ from the north and in northern ‘Samaria’ [occupied West Bank] doesn't receive a heavy blow, that message is understood in all sectors. And yet. This is the only government in the last decades that has a chance to dramatically alter this terrible equation."