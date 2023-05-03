Water Cut Off to Hasaka City Due to Terrorist Attack

Islam Times - Director of Syria’s Hasaka Water Company Mahmoud Ukla said the water supply to Hasaka city and residential complexes has been cut off due to repeated attacks on the high-voltage line feeding Alouk water station by terrorists in Hasaka's northern countryside.

Ukla stated that the water pumping from Alouk station has stopped, and he called for allowing the company workers to enter the station to ensure the continuous operation and permanent water pumping.To secure drinking water for the residents, the company is filling reservoirs with water on main streets daily in cooperation with international organizations in Syria. Additionally, 16 desalination plants in Hasaka city center are operational, added Ukla.Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. Iran’s military advisory assistance -- alongside help provided by the Arab country's other allies, including support aerial operations by Russia -- helped Damascus defeat the foreign-backed terrorism in 2017. However, terrorist groups, whose numerous attempts at regrouping have failed ever since, have been carrying out sporadic attacks against Syria’s infrastructures through their remnants and sleeper cells.