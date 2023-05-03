West Mounts Military, Political Pressure on Russia: Security Official

Islam Times - Western nations continue to intensify their political, military and economic pressure on Russia, as more NATO troops are being deployed in Europe, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper, published on Wednesday.

"In accordance with its plans, the West has been consistently mounting political, military and economic pressure on our country," the security official said. "NATO has deployed additional military units on the territory of eastern European countries," TASS reported.According to Patrushev, around 60,000 US servicemen have been deployed there.In this regard, he said that NATO countries had modernized their military infrastructure near Russia’s borders and enhanced combat training of thier troops."The alliance is also supplying equipment and weapons to Ukraine. It opened dozens of training centers for the Ukrainian armed forces," the official added.