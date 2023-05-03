0
Wednesday 3 May 2023 - 21:32

West Mounts Military, Political Pressure on Russia: Security Official

Story Code : 1055753
West Mounts Military, Political Pressure on Russia: Security Official
"In accordance with its plans, the West has been consistently mounting political, military and economic pressure on our country," the security official said. "NATO has deployed additional military units on the territory of eastern European countries," TASS reported.

According to Patrushev, around 60,000 US servicemen have been deployed there.

In this regard, he said that NATO countries had modernized their military infrastructure near Russia’s borders and enhanced combat training of thier troops.

"The alliance is also supplying equipment and weapons to Ukraine. It opened dozens of training centers for the Ukrainian armed forces," the official added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
3 May 2023
‘Israeli’ Coalition Amps Up Pressure on Netanyahu
‘Israeli’ Coalition Amps Up Pressure on Netanyahu
3 May 2023
US Boosts Military Presence at Border with Mexico
US Boosts Military Presence at Border with Mexico
3 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Education in Iran’s Progress
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Education in Iran’s Progress
2 May 2023
Israeli Military’s Backbone is Breaking and the World’s Hearing
Israeli Military’s Backbone is Breaking and the World’s Hearing
2 May 2023
Palestinian Detainee Khader Adnan Dies in “Israeli” Jail After 87 Days of Hunger Strike
Palestinian Detainee Khader Adnan Dies in “Israeli” Jail After 87 Days of Hunger Strike
2 May 2023
Report: Saudi Arabia Seeks Dialogue with Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
Report: Saudi Arabia Seeks Dialogue with Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
2 May 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Target Int
Israeli Airstrikes Target Int'l Airport in Syria's Aleppo, Killing One
2 May 2023
Iran Arrests Individuals Charged with Ties to French Spies
Iran Arrests Individuals Charged with Ties to French Spies
1 May 2023
Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria
Erdogan Announces Killing of Daesh Leader in Syria
1 May 2023
N Korea: US, S Korea Agreement Escalating Tensions to Brink of Nuke War
N Korea: US, S Korea Agreement Escalating Tensions to Brink of Nuke War
1 May 2023
“Israel”: Polls Show Netanyahu Rivals Gain Momentum
“Israel”: Polls Show Netanyahu Rivals Gain Momentum
1 May 2023