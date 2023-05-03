0
Wednesday 3 May 2023 - 21:34

Incident in Northern Iran Kills 2 IRGC Forces, Injures 3

Story Code : 1055755
The public relations department of the IRGC in Damghan said an explosion took place at a logistic support center of the IRGC on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday afternoon during the transportation of ammunition. 

According to the statement, the explosion happened in the process of segregating and sorting waste ammunition, resulting in the martyrdom of two staffers of the center, named Jamal Shabestani and Ali Alihosseini.

Three other staffers have also been injured and admitted to the hospital, it added.

Located in the province of Semnan, Damghan is 350 km east of the capital Tehran.
