Wednesday 3 May 2023 - 21:35

Zelensky Denies Making Assassination Attempt on Putin

Story Code : 1055756
Zelensky Denies Making Assassination Attempt on Putin
“We didn't attack Putin,” Zelensky said in Helsinki, where he met the leaders of Nordic countries on Wednesday. He added that "We're not attacking Putin or Moscow; we're fighting on our soil... A you know we don't have enough weapons for that."

The Kremlin was struck by Ukrainian drones early on Wednesday morning, officials in Moscow said adding it was an attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s life, potentially marking a major escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two countries as Kyiv is expected to mobilize its forces for a planned spring offensive.

In a statement, the Russian president’s office said that two Ukrainian drones crashed into the Kremlin after being shot down by the Russian military’s electronic air defense systems.

Meanwhile, Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted, “Ukraine wages an exclusively defensive war and does not attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. . . . This does not solve any military issue.”
