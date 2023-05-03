Syrian Media: Syria Likely to Reopen Its Embassy in Riyadh This Month

Islam Times - A Syrian newspaper reported on Wednesday that a Syrian technical team from Foreign Ministry recently visited the country's embassy in Riyadh.

Citing media sources in Riyadh on Wednesday, Al-Watan newspaper in Syria wrote that a technical delegation from the Syrian Foreign Ministry recently visited the country's embassy in Riyadh.Those sources added, "The condition of the embassy building after more than 10 years of closure is very inappropriate and requires reconstruction, which may take months."According to those sources, after the inspection carried out by the Syrian team, it was found that it is not possible to carry out consular affairs in the embassy building.The newspaper also said that the sources added, "due to the urgency to restore diplomatic and consular relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia, Syria may have to rent a temporary building until the reconstruction of the embassy building is completed."The aforementioned sources told Al-Watan newspaper that Syria and Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume diplomatic relations and immediately reopen embassies and appoint diplomats, and this may happen at the end this month, May, or early next month, June.According to them, a Saudi delegation traveled to Damascus to learn about the condition of the Saudi Embassy building located in the "Al-Mezzah" district and started the work to renovate it.Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah went to Damascus on April 18th for the first time after 12 years and met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. He discussed with the Syrian president the relations between the two countries. and discussed other political, Arab and international topics as well.Meanwhile, the Bahraini media reported today (Wednesday) that the Syrian ambassador in Manama, Muhammad Ali Ibrahim, handed over his copy of credentials to the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa in a ceremony.In the meeting, Bahraini King praised the good and strong bilateral relations between Bahrain and the brotherly and friendly country of Syria and expressed hope that the relations between the two sides will be at an enhanced level in various fields.Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa also wished success to the Syrian ambassador in the meeting.