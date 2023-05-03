Palestinian Prisoners Hold Israeli Prison Guards Hostage

Islam Times - The Palestinian prisoners in the Megiddo prison managed to take hostage two Israeli occupation guards, the Commission of Detainees Affairs said Wednesday.

"Tension and confusion are prevailing in the prison, and large forces from the Zionist regime prison service are rushing to the department as the hostages were taken," the commission said in a brief statement.The Zionist occupation said the prisoners were still holding the two policemen inside their cell.The Ministry of Detainees underlined that it was following up on what was happening in Megiddo prison, and stressed the right of prisoners to respond to any attacks against them, warning against the commitment of any blunders against them.The Zionist forces have completely shut down the prison, with large forces armed with all kinds of weapons storming the prison.The Zionist regime media said the event taking place at the prison was "very serious".This comes after the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) announced on Tuesday the martyrdom of one of its senior members, Khader Adnan, inside Israeli occupation prisons.Khader Adnan's martyrdom, who had been on hunger strike for nearly three months in protest of his unfair detention, comes two days after the Israeli military court in Ofer Prison refused to issue his release despite several warnings that his health condition was deteriorating.