Thursday 4 May 2023 - 09:25

IRGC Seizes Foreign Tanker for Law-breaking

Story Code : 1055842
IRGC Seizes Foreign Tanker for Law-breaking
The foreign oil tanker, which has apparently broken the rules, has been captured by the IRGC Navy forces in the Strait of Hormuz waters on Wednesday.

The Associated Press quoted the US Navy’s 5th Fleet as saying that the vessel was a Panama-flagged oil tanker identified as the Niovi.

Last week, the Iranian Navy seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Sea of Oman and directed it toward Iran's territorial waters after the tanker hit an Iranian vessel and tried to flee in violation of maritime regulations.
