0
Thursday 4 May 2023 - 09:37

“Israel” Martyrs Three Palestinians in Old Nablus

Story Code : 1055848
“Israel” Martyrs Three Palestinians in Old Nablus
The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed three Palestinians were martyred by “Israeli” forces on Thursday.

“The faces of two of the martyrs have been deformed completely due to the heavy fire they were hit with, making it difficult to identify them,” the ministry said.

The “Israeli” army and its intelligence service said in a statement that two of the martyrs were responsible for April 7’s heroic operation, in which two settlers died when resistance man opened fire on their vehicle. Their mother later died of her wounds.

In the Old City of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent said four people were transferred to hospital and at least 150 people suffered tear gas inhalation, including schoolchildren, during the “Israeli” raid.

Political factions in Nablus announced a general strike in the city on Thursday in response to the attack.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
By Ali Hassan
4 May 2023
White House Warns of Economic Disaster in Case of Prolonged Default
White House Warns of Economic Disaster in Case of Prolonged Default
4 May 2023
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns
4 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
3 May 2023
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
3 May 2023
‘Israeli’ Coalition Amps Up Pressure on Netanyahu
‘Israeli’ Coalition Amps Up Pressure on Netanyahu
3 May 2023
US Boosts Military Presence at Border with Mexico
US Boosts Military Presence at Border with Mexico
3 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Education in Iran’s Progress
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Education in Iran’s Progress
2 May 2023
Israeli Military’s Backbone is Breaking and the World’s Hearing
Israeli Military’s Backbone is Breaking and the World’s Hearing
2 May 2023
Palestinian Detainee Khader Adnan Dies in “Israeli” Jail After 87 Days of Hunger Strike
Palestinian Detainee Khader Adnan Dies in “Israeli” Jail After 87 Days of Hunger Strike
2 May 2023
Report: Saudi Arabia Seeks Dialogue with Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
Report: Saudi Arabia Seeks Dialogue with Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
2 May 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Target Int
Israeli Airstrikes Target Int'l Airport in Syria's Aleppo, Killing One
2 May 2023