“Israel” Martyrs Three Palestinians in Old Nablus

Islam Times - The “Israeli” occupation military has martyred at least three Palestinians and wounded four others while firing live ammunition during a raid in the northern city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed three Palestinians were martyred by “Israeli” forces on Thursday.“The faces of two of the martyrs have been deformed completely due to the heavy fire they were hit with, making it difficult to identify them,” the ministry said.The “Israeli” army and its intelligence service said in a statement that two of the martyrs were responsible for April 7’s heroic operation, in which two settlers died when resistance man opened fire on their vehicle. Their mother later died of her wounds.In the Old City of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent said four people were transferred to hospital and at least 150 people suffered tear gas inhalation, including schoolchildren, during the “Israeli” raid.Political factions in Nablus announced a general strike in the city on Thursday in response to the attack.