Thursday 4 May 2023 - 21:07

Collapse of Zionist Regime Very Close: Iran’s President

Story Code : 1055959
The Iranian president held separate meetings with the leaders and commanders of the Palestinian resistance groups as well as Palestinian intellectuals on the second day of his visit to Damascus on Thursday.
 
Describing Palestine and the efforts at the liberation of al-Quds as the Muslim world’s overriding issue, the Iranian president emphasized that resistance has proved to be the only way to struggle with Israel and pursue the Islamic world’s goals.
 
Highlighting the waning power of the US and the Zionist regime, Raisi said the collapse of the Israeli regime, the signs of whose downfall are evident, is very close.
 
Emphasizing the necessity for unity and solidarity among the resistance forces and the Muslims in order to expedite the defeat of the Zionist regime and the liberation of al-Quds, the Iranian president said initiatives are now taken by the Palestinian fighters in the field, not defined at the negotiation tables.
 
“The only solution to (problems in) Palestine is the rule of a government based on the will of Palestinians. If the Westerners claim to be advocating democracy, then they must agree to refer to the votes of Palestinian people and remain committed to its results,” Raisi added.
 
He underscored that the issue of Palestine is regarded as a top priority in Iran’s foreign policy agenda, as Tehran believes that all equations in the Muslim world are defined on the basis of that subject.
 
Before the Iranian president’s remarks, Head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Ziyad al-Nakhalah, officials from the Hamas movement, and representatives of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine expressed their views about the struggle against the Israeli regime.
 
The Palestinian figures described the Iranian president’s visit to Syria as an expression of support for resistance and a show of power against Zionists.
 
They also lauded the Islamic Republic’s support for resistance, stated that regional and global conditions are shifting in favor of resistance and Palestine, and called for Muslim unity in countering the Zionist regime.
