China, US to Boost Passenger Airline Flights

That is a figure equivalent to the total number of flights the Chinese aviation authorities will allow for US carriers, Reuters reported.
The three US carriers currently operating scheduled passengers service in the US-China market – American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines – will be approved to operate four weekly round-trip flights between the United States and China, USDOT said.
The order brings each country’s passenger flights to 12 total round trips effective immediately.
However, it is still a fraction of the total flights before the imposition of restrictions in early 2020 after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.