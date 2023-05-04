0
Thursday 4 May 2023 - 21:41

OIC Delegation Due in Sudan for Talks As Conflict Continues

Story Code : 1055973
The high-level delegation is due to hold talks on the situation in the conflict-torn country, Anadolu News Agency reported.
 
At least 550 people have been killed and more than 4,900 injured in fighting between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since 15 April, according to Sudan's Health Ministry.
 
In a statement on Wednesday, the Jeddah-based grouping said an emergency meeting was held to discuss the situation in Sudan.
 
The OIC General Secretariat "affirmed the OIC position in support of the stability and unity of Sudan," the statement said.
 
The pan-Islamic grouping called for "an immediate cease-fire, calm, restraint, a humanitarian truce and a return to the path of dialogue and negotiations in order to take the transitional phase in Sudan to safety."
 
The OIC said it will continue following up the developments in the situation in Sudan "to reach a peaceful process that achieves the aspirations of the Sudanese people."
 
A disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary force regarding the RSF's integration into the armed forces, a key condition of Sudan's transition agreement with political groups.
 
Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move decried by political forces as a "coup".
 
Sudan's transitional period, which started in August 2019 after the ouster of president Omar Al-Bashir, is scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.  
