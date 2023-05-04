0
Thursday 4 May 2023 - 22:04

‘Israeli’ Protesters Block Main Highways In ‘Day of Disruption’

Story Code : 1055986
‘Israeli’ Protesters Block Main Highways In ‘Day of Disruption’
Meanwhile, activists staged demonstrations outside the residences of prominent cabinet ministers as well as offices of the entity’s religious institutions.
 
Diverse demonstrations and events were used to drive home various arguments against the ‘judicial overhaul,’ with cabinet ministers depicted as babies, blood-spattered mannequins representing murdered ‘Israelis,’ protesters in “Handmaid’s Tale” costumes marching for women’s rights, and a ‘civil’ marriage staged outside the ‘Tel Aviv’ rabbinate.
 
Protests were held outside the Zionist entity’s President’s Residence in occupied al-Quds as well as the residences of ministers and a senior ultra-Orthodox rabbi in Bnei Brak, while “Handmaid’s Tale” demonstrations were staged in ‘Tel Aviv.’
 
Main traffic arteries were blocked, including the ‘Ayalon’ highway in ‘Tel Aviv,’ as well as major intersections in ‘Raanana, Kfar Haro’eh, Kfar Hayarok, Nahala Junction, Modiin,’ and numerous other locations around the occupied territories.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
By Ali Hassan
4 May 2023
White House Warns of Economic Disaster in Case of Prolonged Default
White House Warns of Economic Disaster in Case of Prolonged Default
4 May 2023
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns
4 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
3 May 2023
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
3 May 2023
‘Israeli’ Coalition Amps Up Pressure on Netanyahu
‘Israeli’ Coalition Amps Up Pressure on Netanyahu
3 May 2023
US Boosts Military Presence at Border with Mexico
US Boosts Military Presence at Border with Mexico
3 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Education in Iran’s Progress
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Education in Iran’s Progress
2 May 2023
Israeli Military’s Backbone is Breaking and the World’s Hearing
Israeli Military’s Backbone is Breaking and the World’s Hearing
2 May 2023
Palestinian Detainee Khader Adnan Dies in “Israeli” Jail After 87 Days of Hunger Strike
Palestinian Detainee Khader Adnan Dies in “Israeli” Jail After 87 Days of Hunger Strike
2 May 2023
Report: Saudi Arabia Seeks Dialogue with Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
Report: Saudi Arabia Seeks Dialogue with Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
2 May 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Target Int
Israeli Airstrikes Target Int'l Airport in Syria's Aleppo, Killing One
2 May 2023