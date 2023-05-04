‘Israeli’ Protesters Block Main Highways In ‘Day of Disruption’

Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ Protesters carried out acts of disobedience, including blocking major highways, around the occupation entity Thursday morning for the latest “Disruption Day” against the Zionist government’s so-called ‘judicial overhaul’ program.

Diverse demonstrations and events were used to drive home various arguments against the ‘judicial overhaul,’ with cabinet ministers depicted as babies, blood-spattered mannequins representing murdered ‘Israelis,’ protesters in “Handmaid’s Tale” costumes marching for women’s rights, and a ‘civil’ marriage staged outside the ‘Tel Aviv’ rabbinate.

Protests were held outside the Zionist entity’s President’s Residence in occupied al-Quds as well as the residences of ministers and a senior ultra-Orthodox rabbi in Bnei Brak, while “Handmaid’s Tale” demonstrations were staged in ‘Tel Aviv.’

Main traffic arteries were blocked, including the ‘Ayalon’ highway in ‘Tel Aviv,’ as well as major intersections in ‘Raanana, Kfar Haro’eh, Kfar Hayarok, Nahala Junction, Modiin,’ and numerous other locations around the occupied territories.

Meanwhile, activists staged demonstrations outside the residences of prominent cabinet ministers as well as offices of the entity’s religious institutions.