0
Friday 5 May 2023 - 11:25

Iran To Build Carrier with Unprecedented Capabilities

Story Code : 1056039
Iran To Build Carrier with Unprecedented Capabilities
In remarks at a gathering with college students, Tangsiri emphasized that the IRGC Navy is constantly enhancing the level of equipment and weapons it needed.

"One of our most important current plans is the construction of an aircraft carrier. This ship will be unique in the world," he said, adding that the planned carrier will come out with unprecedented capabilities.

He further unveiled that “The mentioned carrier will have significant capabilities. In addition to carrying aircraft, this ship will carry a large number of missile launchers, which will make the ship unique," the IRGC navy commander further explained.

In parallel, Tangsiri underlined that the IRGC have good experiences in the field of building warships, and hailed the experiences that his forces gained after the construction of Shahid Roudaki and Shahid Mahdavi destroyers.

He went on to note that "The Shahid Soleimani warship is another successful experience of ours in the field of warship making that can independently carry out a mission of about 5,500 nautical miles. This vessel is designed with special capabilities and can continue its mission without shaking in troubled seas."
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
Worried “Israel”: Iran can Make Nuclear Bombs
Worried “Israel”: Iran can Make Nuclear Bombs
5 May 2023
Australia PM Says No Point in US’ Continued Pursuit of Assange
Australia PM Says No Point in US’ Continued Pursuit of Assange
5 May 2023
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
4 May 2023
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
By Ali Hassan
4 May 2023
White House Warns of Economic Disaster in Case of Prolonged Default
White House Warns of Economic Disaster in Case of Prolonged Default
4 May 2023
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns
4 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
3 May 2023
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
3 May 2023
‘Israeli’ Coalition Amps Up Pressure on Netanyahu
‘Israeli’ Coalition Amps Up Pressure on Netanyahu
3 May 2023
US Boosts Military Presence at Border with Mexico
US Boosts Military Presence at Border with Mexico
3 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Education in Iran’s Progress
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Education in Iran’s Progress
2 May 2023
Israeli Military’s Backbone is Breaking and the World’s Hearing
Israeli Military’s Backbone is Breaking and the World’s Hearing
2 May 2023