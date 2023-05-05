0
Friday 5 May 2023 - 12:02

Poll Shows Gantz Ahead of Netanyahu In Suitability for Zionist PM

Story Code : 1056043
Poll Shows Gantz Ahead of Netanyahu In Suitability for Zionist PM
In addition, 41% of Zionist settlers believe Gantz is more suitable than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to serve as the entity’s prime minister, versus 33% who say the reverse.

The results would be ‘National Unity’ 31, Likud 25, Yesh Atid 17, Shas 10, United Torah Judaism eight, Yisrael Beytenu six, Otzma Yehudit, Hadash-Ta’al and Religious Zionist Party five each, and Meretz and Ra’am four each. Labor would win only 2.9% of the vote and therefore not pass the 3.25% electoral threshold.

These results give the current opposition parties 67 seats, and the current coalition ones 53 seats.

Some 62% of ‘Israelis’ are not satisfied by the government’s response to the rocket attacks from Gaza this week, including 30% of those who voted for the current coalition, the poll found. 20% were satisfied, and 18% did not know.

The poll also found that almost three-fourths [73%] of settlers are pessimistic about the government’s ability to lower the number of homicides in the occupied territories, including 45% of those who voted for the current coalition. Some 19% are optimistic, while 9% do not know.

The poll included 517 participants, and its margin of error is 4.3%.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
Worried “Israel”: Iran can Make Nuclear Bombs
Worried “Israel”: Iran can Make Nuclear Bombs
5 May 2023
Australia PM Says No Point in US’ Continued Pursuit of Assange
Australia PM Says No Point in US’ Continued Pursuit of Assange
5 May 2023
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
4 May 2023
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
By Ali Hassan
4 May 2023
White House Warns of Economic Disaster in Case of Prolonged Default
White House Warns of Economic Disaster in Case of Prolonged Default
4 May 2023
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns
4 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
3 May 2023
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
3 May 2023
‘Israeli’ Coalition Amps Up Pressure on Netanyahu
‘Israeli’ Coalition Amps Up Pressure on Netanyahu
3 May 2023
US Boosts Military Presence at Border with Mexico
US Boosts Military Presence at Border with Mexico
3 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Education in Iran’s Progress
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Role of Education in Iran’s Progress
2 May 2023
Israeli Military’s Backbone is Breaking and the World’s Hearing
Israeli Military’s Backbone is Breaking and the World’s Hearing
2 May 2023