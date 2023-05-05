0
Friday 5 May 2023 - 12:03

Australia PM Says No Point in US’ Continued Pursuit of Assange

Story Code : 1056044
Albanese, who is in the UK for King Charles III’s coronation, said he was frustrated there had not yet been a diplomatic resolution to the issue and concerned about the mental health of the now 51-year-old.

“There is nothing to be served by his ongoing incarceration,” Albanese told the ABC in an interview on Friday.

Albanese said Assange’s case had to be examined in terms of whether the time he had “effectively served” was more than a “reasonable” sentence if the allegations against him were proved.

“I just say that enough is enough,” Albanese said.

“I know it’s frustrating, I share the frustration. I can’t do more than make very clear what my position is and the US administration is certainly very aware of what the Australian government’s position is,” he added.

Assange, an Australian citizen, has spent years battling in UK courts to prevent his extradition to the US, where he is wanted on criminal charges including espionage over the release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables in 2010.
