Sullivan: We Are Still Working Towards “Israeli”-Saudi Normalization

Islam Times - US “National Security” Adviser Jake Sullivan will travel to Saudi Arabia this weekend for talks with Saudi leaders, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman [MBS], as well as Indian and Emirati officials, he announced Thursday in a speech on US strategy in the Middle East. "This weekend I will be in Saudi Arabia for meetings with their leaders," Sullivan said.

Sullivan, speaking on Thursday at a Washington think tank, said the US is still working towards a deal to normalize relations between the “Israeli” entity and Saudi Arabia."Ultimately getting to full normalization is a declared national security interest of the United States. We have been clear about that," he said."Now as a sign of my seriousness about how much we're focused on this, and how seriously we are taking this, I am not going to say anything further lest I upset the efforts we are undertaking on this issue," added Sullivan.Sullivan's trip to the region comes as relations between Washington and Riyadh have been strained since the US president's visit to the kingdom in the summer of 2022, even though the two countries continue to work together on many issues, including most recently Sudan.US President Joe Biden has criticized Riyadh on human rights and its energy policy, even calling for a "review" of relations after the kingdom's decision last October to cut oil production. Saudi Arabia, however, plays a key role in the region and Sullivan's visit is part of a clear desire for rapprochement."My Emirati and Indian counterparts will be coming to Arabia also for meetings so that we can discuss new areas of cooperation between New Delhi and the Gulf, as well as the US and the rest of the region," Sullivan said. He said that the situation in Yemen would be a "significant" part of the discussions over the weekend.Sullivan, the president's foreign policy adviser, also delved into Middle East issues, from Iran to Syria and Iraq to the “Israeli”-Palestinian conflict. "Our commitment to the Middle East is unwavering," he said. He reaffirmed that Washington would do everything to oppose Tehran obtaining nuclear weapons.Asked when “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be invited to the White House, he replied: "When we have a visit to announce, we will announce it."