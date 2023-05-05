5 Indian Soldiers Killed in Kashmir Army Operation

Islam Times - Five Indian soldiers were killed and several others were wounded during what the army said was an operation against armed groups in Kashmir.

Indian defense forces have launched various operations in the Rajouri sector of the Himalayan region after unidentified shooters last month opened fire at an Indian army vehicle, killing at least five soldiers, Al-Jazeera reported.In a statement, the army said a search team on Friday encountered a group of fighters trapped in an area that was “thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs”.“The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation,” the statement said.Two soldiers died in the attack and another three succumbed to their injuries later in the day, it added.Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan.