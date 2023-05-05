0
Friday 5 May 2023 - 21:42

Jake Sullivan: US Still Seeks Diplomatic Solution to Iran Nuclear Case

Story Code : 1056138
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that he will travel to Saudi Arabia on Saturday for talks with Saudi officials and will also meet with his counterparts from the United Arab Emirates and India during his visit, media reported on Friday.

Sullivan is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, AP reported, citing a person familiar with the travel plans.

“This weekend I will be in Saudi Arabia for meetings with its leadership,” Sullivan said at an event organised by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a US-based think tank.

According to Reuters, Sullivan said the United States still seeks a diplomatic solution to Iran's nuclear program and lamented Trump's decision in 2018 to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

"Yes, we will take the necessary action to ensure that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon," Sullivan said.

He reiterated the US position towards Iran's atomic program, saying the US will take the necessary action to prevent Iran from alleged aquiring a nuclear weapon.

The US accusations against Iran's peacefull nuclear program come despite the fact that Tehran's program is monintored by the nuclear watchdog, IAEA, and the fact that the US that unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA and the Israeli regime possess a large number of warheads.

Saudi Arabia and Iran began normalising relations earlier this year in a surprise China-brokered deal that saw them inch towards opening embassies in Tehran and Riyadh.

Sullivan also said the conflict in Yemen would be “a significant topic” during discussions at the weekend.
