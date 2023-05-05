0
Friday 5 May 2023 - 21:44

Russia Urges UN to Condemn Plans Providing Ukraine with Depleted Uranium

Story Code : 1056139
The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the UN Secretariat to openly condemn the UK’s plans to supply depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine. This is stated in the comments of the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in connection with the statements of the Deputy Spokesperson of the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq.

“One gets the impression that the UN Secretariat is ready in advance to ‘turn a blind eye’ to any actions of the ‘collective West’ in support of the Kyiv regime, despite the fact that they can have serious consequences, including from the point of view of radiological danger,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

The statement claimed that such ammunition was used by the US in Yugoslavia and Iraq and that their use can later provoke the development of serious pathologies, including cancer.

Zakharova also said that the European Parliament has repeatedly adopted resolutions imposing an immediate moratorium on the further use of weapons with depleted uranium ammunition, but that the “collective West” is trying not to raise this topic anymore. 
