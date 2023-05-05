0
Friday 5 May 2023 - 21:47

China: US Is Turning Taiwan into A 'Powder Keg'

Story Code : 1056141
China: US Is Turning Taiwan into A
Recently, the US and Taiwan region have been increasing their military ties, and a group of twenty-five US arms dealers visited Taiwan to hold a "defense forum" with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, once again demonstrating that the US is turning Taiwan into a "powder keg" and the victims are the compatriots in Taiwan, Mao said, CGTN reported.

"In this regard, the attitude of our compatriots in Taiwan is very clear," Mao said, noting that representatives of various sectors and groups in Taiwan chanted slogans near the forum venue, opposing "soliciting the US support for independence, bring(ing) a wolf into the house", and calling for "one China across the Taiwan Straits and peace in the Taiwan Straits".

The DPP authorities should listen to the voices of Taiwan compatriots and immediately stop selling out the fundamental interests of Taiwan compatriots for their own selfish interests, she said.

The spokesperson urged the US side to stop arms sales to and military contact with Taiwan, stop creating factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Straits.

Mao vowed that any external forces that interfere in China's internal affairs and undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits must take the responsibility and pay the price for their wrong actions. 
