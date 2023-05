Islam Times - A US military fighter jet crashed in South Korea on Saturday, with no casualty reported.

The F-16 fighter jet crashed into farmland at 9:31 am local time in Pyeongtaek, about 70 km south of the capital Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.The city is where a key military base of the United States Forces Korea [USFK] is located.One pilot on board the ill-fated combat plane escaped before the crash.Most of the fighter jet was burned down.A police official was quoted as saying no other damage was reported as there are no private houses near the scene.