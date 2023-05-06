0
US-led Coalition Jets Activating Weapons on Russian Aircraft in Syria

Gurinov added that the Russian pilots have logged such actions in eastern Syria, noting that the US continues to breach deconfliction protocols with Russia and the air safety agreement in Syria.

"One of the examples of such violations is the increasing cases of activation of combat systems for targeting aviation weapons of the coalition aircraft to Russian aircraft, recorded by Russian pilots during scheduled flights in the eastern regions of Syria," the admiral told reporters.

In March, the so-called US-led "International Coalition" in Syria has transferred a number of Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists from the Industrial Secondary Prison in the city of Al-Hasakah.

The sources stated that Daesh terrorists of various foreign nationalities, who number about 150, were transferred to the US bases of Al-Shadadi and Al-Omar in the countryside of Deir Ez-Zor and the Semalka border crossing, on the border with Iraq.

This came in parallel with the launch of the Popular Mobilization Units in Iraq a large-scale security operation in the western Nineveh Governorate.
