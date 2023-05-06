0
Saturday 6 May 2023 - 10:56

Two Palestinians Martyred, Several Injured While Confronting ‘Israeli’ Occupation Raid in Tulkarem

Story Code : 1056247
The “Tulkarem Battalion – Rapid Response Group” of the Aqsa Martyrs Brigade emphasized that its resistance fighters engaged in a confrontation with the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces from zero distance, making cleat that its soldiers are waiting for the enemy.

The battalion further vowed that “responding to the assassination of the Tulkarem martyrs will be equal to their value and the pain caused by their loss, and the enemy will pay for it dearly.”

Meanwhile, the Palestinian ministry of health identified the two martyrs as Samer Salah Al-Shafeie, 22-years-old, and Hamza Jamil Kharyoush, 22-years-old, adding that several other Palestinians were injured by the ‘Israeli’ occupation fire.

Martyr Al-Shafeie was shot in his neck, chest, and abdomen, while martyr Kharyoush was shot in his chest, abdomen, and left foot.

Local sources reported that a ‘Mista'arvim’ Special Force infiltrated through the Sheikh Neighborhood in Tulkrem Camp, and engaged in a confrontation with resistance fighters, adding that the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces sent military fortifications to the town and prevented medical staff from transferring the injured to hospitals, keeping them bleeding to death.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses stated that the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces besieged the area and deployed snipers on nearby rooftops, aiming directly at the two men.

Some footage published on social media showed an ‘Israeli’ soldier injured, while other Zionist soldiers were heard shouting after shooting was heard towards their place.
