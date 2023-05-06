Raisi’s ‘Historic’ Visit to Syria Shattered Fallacy of US Regional Dominance: Hezbollah

Islam Times - The head of the Hezbollah’s Religious Council, His Eminence Sheikh Mohammad Yazbek, praised Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi’s landmark visit to Syria, saying it shattered the myth of US domination in West Asia and proved that US hegemony in the region has collapsed.

Speaking at a ceremony in the northeastern Lebanese city of Baalbek on Friday evening, Sheikh Yazbek hailed Raisi’s visit as “historic,” saying it dealt a sharp blow to the US-engineered and much-condemned Caesar Act, passed in 2019, highlighted the waning power of Washington in the region, and was in line of support for Syria-based resistance groups.“The meetings, negotiations and cooperation agreements between the two sides perplexed the Zionist enemy, breathed new life into the Axis of Resistance, and created a new opening in the region,” the Hezbollah official added.In a related context, ‘Israeli’ media outlets on Friday described Raisi’s visit to Damascus as a major step toward consolidation of an alliance between Iran, Syria, and the Hezbollah resistance group, calling the development “appallingly bad” for the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime.‘Israeli’ Channel 12 military correspondent Nir Davori said “efforts are underway to further fortify a front against ‘Israel’,” adding that the Iranian president visited Damascus “to strengthen the Tehran-Damascus-Hezbollah alliance. This is not good for ‘Israel’ by any means.”Davori highlighted that there is “great competition” among regional heavyweights in order to participate in Syria’s post-war era of reconstruction and development.Earlier, Hebrew media had reported that Raisi’s visit to Syria comes at an important time, and conveys the message that “We [Iran] have won, and our strategic alliance cannot be broken.”Additionally, ‘Israeli’ Channel 13 television channel reported that the Iranian president’s visit to Damascus reflects the fact that a new era of Iranian clout in the Middle East has just begun.