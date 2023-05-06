0
Saturday 6 May 2023 - 21:14

Raisi’s ‘Historic’ Visit to Syria Shattered Fallacy of US Regional Dominance: Hezbollah

Story Code : 1056354
Raisi’s ‘Historic’ Visit to Syria Shattered Fallacy of US Regional Dominance: Hezbollah
Speaking at a ceremony in the northeastern Lebanese city of Baalbek on Friday evening, Sheikh Yazbek hailed Raisi’s visit as “historic,” saying it dealt a sharp blow to the US-engineered and much-condemned Caesar Act, passed in 2019, highlighted the waning power of Washington in the region, and was in line of support for Syria-based resistance groups.

“The meetings, negotiations and cooperation agreements between the two sides perplexed the Zionist enemy, breathed new life into the Axis of Resistance, and created a new opening in the region,” the Hezbollah official added.

In a related context, ‘Israeli’ media outlets on Friday described Raisi’s visit to Damascus as a major step toward consolidation of an alliance between Iran, Syria, and the Hezbollah resistance group, calling the development “appallingly bad” for the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime.

‘Israeli’ Channel 12 military correspondent Nir Davori said “efforts are underway to further fortify a front against ‘Israel’,” adding that the Iranian president visited Damascus “to strengthen the Tehran-Damascus-Hezbollah alliance. This is not good for ‘Israel’ by any means.”

Davori highlighted that there is “great competition” among regional heavyweights in order to participate in Syria’s post-war era of reconstruction and development.

Earlier, Hebrew media had reported that Raisi’s visit to Syria comes at an important time, and conveys the message that “We [Iran] have won, and our strategic alliance cannot be broken.”

Additionally, ‘Israeli’ Channel 13 television channel reported that the Iranian president’s visit to Damascus reflects the fact that a new era of Iranian clout in the Middle East has just begun.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
6 May 2023
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
6 May 2023
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
6 May 2023
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
5 May 2023
Worried “Israel”: Iran can Make Nuclear Bombs
Worried “Israel”: Iran can Make Nuclear Bombs
5 May 2023
Australia PM Says No Point in US’ Continued Pursuit of Assange
Australia PM Says No Point in US’ Continued Pursuit of Assange
5 May 2023
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
4 May 2023
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
By Ali Hassan
4 May 2023
White House Warns of Economic Disaster in Case of Prolonged Default
White House Warns of Economic Disaster in Case of Prolonged Default
4 May 2023
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns
4 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
3 May 2023
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
3 May 2023