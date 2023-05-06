Anti-monarchy Activists Arrested Ahead of King Charles III Coronation

Islam Times - Anti-monarchist protesters have been arrested during demonstrations in central London ahead of King Charles III’s coronation, according to reports.

Activists from the group Republic have begun massing along the London route taken by the King and Queen Consort, with hundreds of demonstrators set to join a rally in Trafalgar Square and chant “Not My King” as the royal procession passes.Footage on Twitter appears to show Republic CEO Graham Smith being apprehended by police on St Martin’s Lane in Westminster on Saturday morning.Other videos and images show police officers arresting activists decked out in yellow T-shirts emblazoned with “Not My King.”It is unclear exactly whether the police are using these new powers and whether they are misusing them to stop protest happening.Activist Shelly Asquith posted pictures on Twitter of demonstrators being questioned by officers.She wrote: “Outrageous scenes of cops arresting anti-monarchy protestors and stealing their placards So we are not allowed to show public opposition to a bloke being crowned head of state for having been born into unimaginable wealth while ppl line up at food banks and schools fall apart.”