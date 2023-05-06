0
Saturday 6 May 2023 - 21:16

Anti-monarchy Activists Arrested Ahead of King Charles III Coronation

Story Code : 1056356
Anti-monarchy Activists Arrested Ahead of King Charles III Coronation
Activists from the group Republic have begun massing along the London route taken by the King and Queen Consort, with hundreds of demonstrators set to join a rally in Trafalgar Square and chant “Not My King” as the royal procession passes.

Footage on Twitter appears to show Republic CEO Graham Smith being apprehended by police on St Martin’s Lane in Westminster on Saturday morning.

Other videos and images show police officers arresting activists decked out in yellow T-shirts emblazoned with “Not My King.”

It is unclear exactly whether the police are using these new powers and whether they are misusing them to stop protest happening.

Activist Shelly Asquith posted pictures on Twitter of demonstrators being questioned by officers.

She wrote: “Outrageous scenes of cops arresting anti-monarchy protestors and stealing their placards So we are not allowed to show public opposition to a bloke being crowned head of state for having been born into unimaginable wealth while ppl line up at food banks and schools fall apart.”
Comment


Featured Stories
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
6 May 2023
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
6 May 2023
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
6 May 2023
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
5 May 2023
Worried “Israel”: Iran can Make Nuclear Bombs
Worried “Israel”: Iran can Make Nuclear Bombs
5 May 2023
Australia PM Says No Point in US’ Continued Pursuit of Assange
Australia PM Says No Point in US’ Continued Pursuit of Assange
5 May 2023
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
4 May 2023
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
By Ali Hassan
4 May 2023
White House Warns of Economic Disaster in Case of Prolonged Default
White House Warns of Economic Disaster in Case of Prolonged Default
4 May 2023
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns
4 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
3 May 2023
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
3 May 2023