0
Saturday 6 May 2023 - 22:53

Officials Hold Talks on Iran Supplying Electricity to Iraq Nationwide Grid

Story Code : 1056374
Officials Hold Talks on Iran Supplying Electricity to Iraq Nationwide Grid
The Iranian minister of energy and his accompanying delegation have traveled to Iraq to take part at the 3rd Baghdad International Water Conference.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on a host of issues including Iran’s export of electricity to neighboring Iraq.

The Information Office of Iraqi prime minister in a statement announced that fields of joint cooperation and ways of strengthening relations in the energy sector at the regional and international levels were discussed.

The Iraqi prime minister emphasized the significance of the continuation of talks, coordinating and investing in a calm political atmosphere in the region.

The Third Baghdad International Water Conference kicked off in Baghdad under the slogan of “Water Scarcity, Mesopotamian Marshes, Shatt al-Arab Environment, Responsibility of Everyone”.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
6 May 2023
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
6 May 2023
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
6 May 2023
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
5 May 2023
Worried “Israel”: Iran can Make Nuclear Bombs
Worried “Israel”: Iran can Make Nuclear Bombs
5 May 2023
Australia PM Says No Point in US’ Continued Pursuit of Assange
Australia PM Says No Point in US’ Continued Pursuit of Assange
5 May 2023
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
4 May 2023
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
By Ali Hassan
4 May 2023
White House Warns of Economic Disaster in Case of Prolonged Default
White House Warns of Economic Disaster in Case of Prolonged Default
4 May 2023
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns
4 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
3 May 2023
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
3 May 2023