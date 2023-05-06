Officials Hold Talks on Iran Supplying Electricity to Iraq Nationwide Grid

Islam Times - Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Sabbar Al-Sudani in Baghdad on Saturday afternoon, discussing issues related to supplying electricity to Iraq’s grid.

The Iranian minister of energy and his accompanying delegation have traveled to Iraq to take part at the 3rd Baghdad International Water Conference.During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on a host of issues including Iran’s export of electricity to neighboring Iraq.The Information Office of Iraqi prime minister in a statement announced that fields of joint cooperation and ways of strengthening relations in the energy sector at the regional and international levels were discussed.The Iraqi prime minister emphasized the significance of the continuation of talks, coordinating and investing in a calm political atmosphere in the region.The Third Baghdad International Water Conference kicked off in Baghdad under the slogan of “Water Scarcity, Mesopotamian Marshes, Shatt al-Arab Environment, Responsibility of Everyone”.